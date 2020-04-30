Officials urge caution when filing for divorce or tying the knot during COVID-19 pandemic

The American Psychological Society says with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, financial and work stress puts a strain on any relationship.

Attorneys are reminding the public to be careful when filing for divorce.

Due to Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order, couples wishing to separate no longer have to meet in person.

Little data is available to see how COVID-19 will affect relationships, but according to a CT attorney, there may be a large wave of separations in the future.

As of right now, experts warn couples considering divorce to think before acting.

“I think it’s important people understand that if they are going to take advantage divorce just based on the papers that understand that there is some risk associated with doing so,” said attorney Robert Higgins. Higgins practices with Wofsey, Rosen, Kwenskin,LLP.

Executive order 7CC worries attorneys like Higgins in Stamford who says separating couples no longer must meet in-person to divorce.

Higgins said, “In order for people to get divorced people have to go to court personally and a judge has to hear testimony and base certain findings on that live appearance and that live testimony and instead the executive order authorizes these uncontested divorces.

Attorneys like Higgins say although the executive order is good in theory allowing couples to separate easier than normal... Rules are in place for a reason.

“It lends certain anonymity to what is a very profound and a consequential moment in people’s lives... the ending of a marriage,” said Higgins.

On the other side of divorce is marriage, while people can separate online the process of tying the knot has changed.

Like in West Hartford where a couple can go online and apply for a marriage license and take an oath.

Essie Labrot who is the West Hartford town clerk said, “We are doing actually outside our building I a nice little area of our town hall that is outside, we use gloves, we have masks.”

According to Labrot, each town issuing licenses has its own process with it being spring Labrot notes that some couples are choosing to delay getting hitched while others “Are getting married on their regular day,” said Labrot, “And maybe having a celebration at a later date, some people need a marriage license in order to obtain benefits as well.”