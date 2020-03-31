x
Restaurant in Hartford pays it forward for those on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic

The owner says this is their way of saying thank you.
A restaurant in Hartford is paying it forward for those who are on the frontline of this pandemic.

J Restaurant and Bar has been providing discounted meals to doctors, nurses, and medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The restaurant is right across from Hartford Hospital.

Today Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz will join medical professionals to thank them for their work during this time.

She will also be encouraging people to fill out the US Census.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz says having an accurate census count impacts federal and healthcare funding. 

Just yesterday Governor Ned Lamont gave an update alongside members of the state’s largest hospital systems.

Connecticut’s hospital association and health care leaders will advise the governor when it comes to distributing resources, supplies, medical staff during this health emergency. 

The governor says their main priority is increasing hospital capacity. 

According to health officials — the coronavirus is expected to peak here in Connecticut in the second week of April.