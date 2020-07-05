x
coronavirus

Six Flags New England announces required reservations once park reopens

SIX FLAGS AMUSEMENT PARK

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England announced Thursday that vistors will need to make a reservation in order to enjoy the park once it reopens. 

The amusement park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags officials say they will follow local and regional COVID-19 health directives to open their gates as soon as it is safe to do so.

From their website: "To meet state social distancing guidelines and ensure the health and safety of our guests, all visits to the park must be pre-scheduled using our online reservation system."

According to Six Flags, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the properties.

However, officials say the safety of their guests, team members, and animals is always the highest priority.

Learn more about planning your visit on their website.