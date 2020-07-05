Connecticut suspends certain regulations to help expand COVID-19 testing

One now does not need a referral from a medical provider to receive a test and one can be tested at pharmacies.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday, the state is lifting regulations in an effort to expand COVID-19 testing. As part of this suspension, one no longer needs a referral from their doctor or another medical provider. Pharmacies will also be allowed to test for the virus.

“One of our top priorities to combat COVID-19 is to significantly increase testing. This includes focusing on testing everyone who has any symptoms and increasing screening of asymptomatic people in nursing homes, correctional facilities, health care facilities, and disadvantaged communities,” Governor Lamont said. “We continue to work with suppliers every day to get the materials needed to conduct these tests to support this expansion.”

The state believes that lifting these restrictions will increase testing, especially for people who do not have a primary physician and in underserved communities. The implementation order was signed by Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. Lamont signed another executive order Thursday afternoon, allowing pharmacists to order and administer tests.

COVID-19 testing sites still require appointments to be made in advance before one arrives. Due to The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, all Americans can receive free testing.

