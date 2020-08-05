Temporary layoffs announced for Foxwoods Resort Casino employees

Starting on May 31, the casino said a majority of its workforce will be laid off without benefits.

The Foxwoods Resort Casino announced on Friday it will be temporarily laying off employees.

"Although we took the immediate steps needed to preserve jobs and effectively position us for the future, ultimately, this pandemic has been cruel in many ways and we need to adapt and evolve based on the current environment," said the casino in a written statement.

Starting on May 31, the casino is laying off "a majority" of its employees without benefits. The Mashantucket Pequot Gaming Enterprise expects as the reopening begins, that some employees will return based on what opens first.

Foxwoods said it is forgiving all outstanding healthcare premiums and offering resources and guidance on securing new coverage.

The casino anticipates several locations reopening during Connecticut's phase I such as:

The Grand Pequot and Great Cedar casino floors

The Grand Pequot Hotel

Limited food and beverage outlets

As of May 8, phase I does not yet have a timeline.