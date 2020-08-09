CT travel advisory update: DE, MD, OH, and WV added to list

Removed from the advisory list is Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four states in the continental U.S. have been added to Connecticut's travel advisory list while Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been removed.

Added this week are Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. There are now 35 states and territories on Connecticut's travel advisory list.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state.

You can see the full list below.

See answers to frequently asked questions here.