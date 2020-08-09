x
Coronavirus

CT travel advisory update: DE, MD, OH, and WV added to list

Removed from the advisory list is Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four states in the continental U.S. have been added to Connecticut's travel advisory list while Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been removed.

Added this week are Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. There are now 35 states and territories on Connecticut's travel advisory list. 

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state that has a new daily positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average is directed to self-quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of the last contact within the identified state. 

You can see the full list below. 

See answers to frequently asked questions here

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. Arkansas
  4. California
  5. Delaware
  6. Florida
  7. Georgia
  8. Guam
  9. Hawaii
  10. Idaho
  11. Iowa
  12. Illinois
  13. Indiana
  14. Kansas
  15. Kentucky
  16. Louisiana
  17. Maryland
  18. Minnesota
  19. Missouri
  20. Mississippi
  21. Montana
  22. North Carolina
  23. North Dakota
  24. Nebraska
  25. Nevada
  26. Ohio
  27. Oklahoma
  28. South Carolina
  29. South Dakota
  30. Tennessee
  31. Texas
  32. Utah
  33. Virginia
  34. West Virginia
  35. Wisconsin

