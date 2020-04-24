UConn says online classes for upcoming fall semester possible scenario

President Katsouleas said the university is working on several scenarios for the upcoming semesters.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn President Thomas Katsouleas sent out information on Friday, addressing staff, faculty, and students about the upcoming fall semester.

Katsouleas said that UConn's academic leadership and has been planning for multiple scenarios ranging from all courses remaining online to all course being in-person, or a combination of the two. UConn moved all classes online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, no decisions have been made by UConn.

"Under any scenario, to help students continue their progress toward a degree, our aim is to provide enough online options for students who are in high-risk categories, are not comfortable returning, and for international students unable to return due to travel restrictions," said Katsouleas in a written statement.

Online summer classes have been extended. Students taking courses in Summer 2 term will now have to take online classes. Students who are staying on campus over summer can click here for more information on housing.