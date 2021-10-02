Vaccinations continue for CT first responders, residents in Phase 1B

Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that people 65 and older can start scheduling vaccine appointments Thursday.

BRISTOL, Conn — The COVID-19 vaccination process continued for first responders in Bristol, while the state plans to expand eligibility under Phase 1b.

The vaccine clinic was underway at City Hall in Bristol Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor and Mayor visited as first responders received their second dose of the vaccine.

“We’ve been doing first responders and critical infrastructure vaccinations for city employees since December so this is the end of that cycle,” said Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu. “We’re catching up with all those people who either got vaccinated late or are off schedule and need their second dose.”

First responders like Christine Moulis were getting fully vaccinated.

“I’m over 65,” said Moulis, a Bristol resident and volunteer with the community emergency response team.

“I think it’s absolutely imperative for people to be vaccinated to protect myself, my family and other people.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that people 65 and older can start scheduling vaccine appointments Thursday.

Some vaccine sites have had to cancel second dose appointments because of a lack of supply.

“Towns know in advance of the clinics that they hold and how many vaccines they’ll be receiving,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “And good news. Yesterday, I spoke with an executive from Pfizer in Connecticut who said they’ve been able to cut down the amount of time it takes to produce vaccines so that’s good news. Also we’ve been getting more vaccine from the federal government.”

Governor Lamont estimates it will take about a month to get through this group people between 65 and 74. He said more than half of the population 75 and up have been vaccinated.