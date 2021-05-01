Governor Lamont to meet with allocation committee regarding next round of COVID vaccines

As of Jan. 4, Connecticut has administered 75, 180 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Next in the fight against covid, another round of vaccine distribution for certain Connecticut residents. Governor Lamont said in total 85 sites are now administering the covid vaccine -that number representing hospitals and nursing homes- and while the state said it is preparing for broad distribution of the vaccine via local pharmacies---there’s no guarantee when and how many doses the state could receive.

Seventy-five thousand covid vaccines have been distributed to Connecticut's hospital workers and nursing homes since the first vaccine arrived three weeks ago. Connecticut has received 167,000 vaccines so far and Governor Lamont said the state is preparing for when they can administer the vaccine on a broader scale.

“We’re rolling it out to pharmacies over the next couple of weeks, so as we broaden our population it will be easier for people to get their vaccine retail basis right at their local pharmacy, Walgreens, CVS, federally qualified health centers

So far, hospitals and long-term care facilities reported to the state that they've administered the COVID-19 vaccine to 75,180 people.



We anticipate that 100% of nursing homes will have completed their first doses by Friday. Assisted living facilities started today. pic.twitter.com/mBQg08cnPs — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 4, 2021

On Monday assisted living facility clinics began administering the vaccine. Governor Lamont said by the end of the week 100% of the state’s nursing homes should have administered the first round of vaccinations, while other nursing homes have already begun distributing their second round of doses.

While the Governor said essential workers will be included in the second phase of vaccine distribution, he added the state’s allocation committee will officially decide who falls under phase 1b.

“If we finally do have additional vaccines, we will open up the lens a little bit more, in terms of age group, demographics or other front-line responders.”

Lamont said the state is prepared to distribute the vaccine--but it’s up to the federal government to decide how many doses and when they will receive them. The Governor also responded to a request from State Representative Vincent Candelora to include teachers over the age of 55 in the next vaccination phase.

“Let me just listen to my allocation committee, teachers in the classroom, they are frontline essential workers so I can understand where that question is coming from.”

Governor Lamont said -working with the CDC- the Allocation Committee will meet Tuesday to begin discussing how they will prioritize essential workers that are next in line to receive the vaccine.