​Hamden church preaching COVID vaccine

HAMDEN, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont said of Covid-19 vaccine clinics last week that they are not like the Field of Dreams, where, if you build it, they will come. And a Hamden church agrees.

Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church in Hamden was chosen by Yale-New Haven Health for its latest pop-up vaccination clinic. That's due in part to some serious preaching by their minister.

"To me, this day is all about saving lives and building trust," said Rev. Keith King, the pastor of Christian Tabernacle.

He said he was concerned with what he was hearing from his church community about whether they would receive the vaccine.

"Many were saying 'I’m not sure that I’m going to get it at all'. They would reply 'I’m going to wait.'"

So, he called on a church deacon to help build confidence among the congregation by talking about the facts.

"A long time ago, when we were talking about the pandemic, pastor King was stellar and really a champion for this cause," said church member Walter Luckett.

But he was not overbearing.

"Every day information has come out educating our community so our families can make good decisions and that’s what we need we need the community to come together as one village," Luckett said.

He was among the over 50 individuals to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with his mother and wife.

"This is a great moment to celebrate and hopefully it sets the example for other communities," said Luckett.

Making sure to answer questions and emphasizing how safe and effective these vaccines remain keys to achieving herd immunity.

"You are going to benefit from this, and this is really our best and only real pathway to get out of the pandemic," said Dr. Keith Churchwell, President of Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Yale-New Haven plans further pop-up clinics in the communities it serves. And is eyeing an expansion of its reach.

"The idea of being able to go door to door with other partners within the community, whether that be the public health department and also with Fair Haven being a really good example, I think it’s really an opportunity that’s on the table," Churchwell said.