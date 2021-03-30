Hartford agency requiring all 400 employees to be vaccinated

Monday, CRT hosted a vaccination clinic at their headquarters for eligible staff.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Community Renewal Team, which serves primarily the most vulnerable population, has decided to mandate that all 400 employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are serving young children in our preschool programs here in Hartford, we serve the homeless, we serve veterans, we do a big behavioral health services program," said Jason Black, spokesperson for CRT.

And perhaps the largest segment of the population they serve is seniors.

"We both have an assisted living facility in Hartford called The Retreat and that’s home to 100 seniors who live there," Black said.

CRT also operates the vast Meals on Wheels program throughout central Connecticut.

And, with this constant contact with the vulnerable, they are mandating that all their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Roughly 50 people on staff did receive the vaccine yesterday, which was very exciting," Black said.

The agency says they understand there are going to be employees who are hesitant to receive a vaccine.

"Maybe they have a medical reason they don’t want to do it or perhaps they have a religious reason," Black surmised.

He says the company's HR department will have a private conversation with those individuals who object.

CRT operates three preschool sites in Hartford.

"We’ve been getting inquiries from the parents of the children, who have been saying is the staff and are the teachers vaccinated," said Black.

While 90 percent of teachers and staff in the preschools have received their first dose of the vaccine, the agency could not provide what percentage of the overall employees have complied.

