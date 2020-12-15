More Connecticut hospitals get coronavirus vaccine

The first doses in the state arrived Monday at Hartford Hospital.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Hospitals in New Haven and Hartford have received their first deliveries of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on the second day of distribution in Connecticut.

Yale-New Haven Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford each received about 2,000 doses Tuesday and planned to begin vaccinating health care staff in the several hospitals in their systems.

The first doses in the state arrived Monday at Hartford Hospital. Next week, shipments of the vaccine are expected to be transported to CVS and Walgreens distribution centers and then sent to nursing homes throughout Connecticut.

UConn Health in Farmington also received nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine and will begin tomorrow vaccinating its healthcare workforce.

“I want to thank the Governor, the Department of Public Health and everybody who has been involved in helping us to get these vaccines and distribute these vaccines,” said Dr. Andy Agwunobi, CEO of UConn Health, leading his workforce by example today by choosing to be one of the first vaccinated at UConn Health.