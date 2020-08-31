Video game designer at Quinnipiac puts Covid-19 in the crosshairs

“It’s in the first person shooter genre,” Garvey said, “you run around bronchial tubes and you have to hunt down, search and destroy the Covid-19 Virus.”

HAMDEN, Conn. — Greg Garvey, who helped to found the Game Design and Development Department at Quinnipiac, has taken aim at the pandemic and merged it with pop culture.

Garvey, who has been teaching at Q.U. for more than two decades has released a downloadable video game called “Covid-19 Exterminator” where players are challenged to blow away 3D images of the virus. “It’s in the first person shooter genre,” Garvey said, “you run around bronchial tubes and you have to hunt down, search and destroy the Covid-19 Virus.”

Garvey added that the game, which is free to download, also has an added benefit; there are direct links to various charities that players and contribute to. “We thought it was really important to help contribute to those on the front lines of defending us against the pandemic,” Garvey said.

Garvey also mentioned that Covid-19 Exterminator offers gamers another outlet. “It’s cathartic to run around and shoot something that a lot of people have great frustration with,” he said.