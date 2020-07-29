81-year-old West Haven man survives COVID-19 takes to the mic again

Ganter, who was the originator of the 50’s Doo-Wop band known as “The Academics” took the mic for the crowd and sang the tune “I Believe” by the Earls.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — He has been in the hospital under acute care almost every day since mid March, so 81-year old Marty Ganter had something to sing about on discharge day.

The West Haven resident battled back from the deadly coronavirus and, with friends, family, and hospital staff cheering him on, Marty emerged from the Gaylord Hospital, ready to head home. “I’m just grateful to see all these people,” Ganter said in front of the Milne Pavilion at Gaylord.

“I felt it was a song that represented the people coming here because they believed,” Ganter said. Sheri Ganter, Marty’s daughter added that seeing her father leaving the hospital was “a miracle and we’re absolutely so blessed.”