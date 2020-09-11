West Haven Public Schools will be closed Tuesday following COVID-19 concerns

The pause will allow for an evaluation of staffing needs and to continue cleaning our buildings thoroughly, officials said.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Officials said Monday that the entire West Haven Public Schools district will be closed Tuesday following COVID-19 concerns.

The pause, including the observance of Veteran's Day Wednesday, will allow for an evaluation of staffing needs and to continue cleaning our buildings thoroughly, officials said.

New Haven High School students specifically will participate in remote learning until November 20, as the school struggles with in-person staff to provide high quality in-person instruction.

Staff members who were exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact outside of school are in quarantine, according to a letter from the school nurse.

The Carrigan Intermediate School will also be closed for students through the rest of this week and up until November 13. They will return on Monday, November 16.