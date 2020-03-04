White House Official: CT may emerge as next hotspot for COVID-19

Dr. Birx said Colorado, D.C., Rhode Island and Massachusetts follow at 13%. She added there are a significant number of states still under 10%.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx suggested Connecticut could become one of the next hotspots for COVID-19 during a press briefing Thursday.

“We do have two states that do have 35% positives and that’s New York and New Jersey,” Dr. Birx said, according to Bloomberg. “So that confirms very clearly that that’s a very clear and important hotspot... Michigan, Connecticut, Indiana, Georgia, Illinois -- so that should tell you where the next hotspots are coming -- are at 15% test positive.”

Dr. Birx said Colorado, D.C., Rhode Island and Massachusetts follow at 13%. She added there are a significant number of states still under 10%.

“California and Washington remain steady at an eight percent rate,” said Dr. Birx.