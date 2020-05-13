You Ask. We Answer. PUA Filings

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been almost a week since the red button on the department of labor website has been active-- here are some common questions we've received.



I did not get a confirmation email. When you click on the red button, there is no instruction. Everything I’ve seen says I’m in the system. I have a bunch of friends who are self employed and they haven’t received any notification, either. Are we doing something wrong?

Joe Tarallo from Middletown



The DOL says you will get a confirmation email when you have completed your application.

If you did not get a confirmation email—you did not finish filing.

On www.filectui.com website- there is a direction after clicking on the red button called INSTRUCTIONS AND FILE PUA. It gives a step-by-step guide for filing.

Adam is self employed and works in the entertainment and performing arts industry.

He just received money from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but is also wondering if he is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

"If I tell them I’ve collected the PPP loan for 8 weeks, my 8 weeks are over, can I still collect the PUA now that my industry is still not back; we’re still not open," says Adam Lobelson of Ridgefield. "Can I start collecting again? I also am curious to know if I can collect the PUA for the weeks prior to receiving the PPP loan because basically I started having cancellations and shows shutting down halfway through the rehearsal and tech process in early March and I wasn’t able to get my PPP loan until close to 8-9 weeks after we had been shut down."

Are self employed individuals able to collect unemployment from the pandemic unemployment assistance fund and the Paycheck Protection Program loan— both of which are federal programs funded by the CARES act?

The DOL says people who receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) income may file for unemployment compensation benefits, but must report the PPP as wages.