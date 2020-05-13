You Ask. We Answer. Stimulus checks; Obtaining death certificates; Church Services

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Sandy wrote to us saying, “I last filed a tax (return) in 2018 and I worked part time plus on SS. My question I don’t have a bank account anymore but I get my SS check on a debit card. How do I get my stimulus check?”

Answer:

There’s a lot of information out there on stimulus checks, and it’s important to note that each individual is different. Here is what we found going straight to the IRS website:

If you have certain benefits deposited to your Direct Express card and didn't file a 2018 or 2019 tax return or provide information to the IRS to get an Economic Impact Payment, your payment will be deposited to that card. If your benefits are deposited to a bank account or mailed, you will receive your payment that way. These benefits include:

Social Security retirement, survivor or disability

Railroad Retirement

Supplemental Security Income

VA Compensation

Pension

If you filed a return or used the Non-Filers tool to add your spouse or qualifying children, you can't receive your payment on your Direct Express card. You can select a bank account for direct deposit or leave bank information blank to receive a check by mail.





Question:

Stan asked, “Any schedule when church services can resume?”

Answer:

The timing will be dependent on guidance from the State of Connecticut. Right now, the Governor doesn’t want to see people congregate in groups of five or more. The Archdiocese of Hartford and the Diocese of Norwich both say services are suspended until further notice. But the Diocese of Bridgeport is gearing up to hold an outdoor celebration of mass starting May 21st. It posted the announcement from the Bishop on its website. There will be guidelines to follow… if a parish decides to use designated seating, no more than 50 people can attend. Some parishes may also chose to hold mass with parishioners sitting in their cars. Social distancing and masks guidelines will also apply. More information can be found at: https://www.bridgeportdiocese.org/coronavirus/home/

Question:

Kim emailed us to ask, “When is the department of vital statistics in Hartford going to open up? I need my husband’s death certificate to get his life insurance policy started.”

Answer: