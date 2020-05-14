You Ask. We Answer. DMV reopening; Renting cottages; Daycare and camps

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Evelyn asking, “How about the Motor Vehicle Department, when will they reopen?”

Answer:

FOX 61 is getting this question a lot. FOX61 has been on the phone with the DMV all week, and the short answer is, we don’t know. As you know, the Governor’s office is taking a close look at reopening different businesses and organizations in the state. Governor Lamont expects some more guidance from the CT Reopens Committee within a week. The DMV says it already has implemented safety guidelines for very select in-person services. Most services can be done online and there are contingency plans for those services that require document drop offs. The renewal dates for licenses and registrations have also been extended to help people during this time. More information can be found here: https://www.ctdmv.info/

Question:

Lydia writes, “I have reserved and paid for my yearly week on the CT shore. Will my family and I be able to stay at the cottage come July? CT residents need to enjoy their shore and boost the economy in that area of our state.”

Answer:

Brent Hardin checked about this earlier this week. He spoke with Rob Blanchard in the Governor’s office who said that right now, the Governor’s executive order prohibiting non-essential lodging in Connecticut is still in place. So as of now, rentals are not allowed. However, we’re told there will be reassessments on May 20 and June 20 so things could change by July.

Question:

Hope emailed us asking, “Any word on when day camps and daycare will be opening? How can the Governor expect people to go back to work with no place to leave their kids?”

Answer:

FOX61 went to the CT Office of Early Childhood for guidance. Child care was deemed an essential function in the State of Connecticut and the State did not mandate child care facilities to close. That being said, individual programs may have made the decision to close because of decreased enrollment, staffing concerns or social distancing concerns. Those programs that are open, must adhere to certain guidelines. More information can be found: https://www.ctoec.org/covid-19/child-care-covid-19-faq/