Here are the free drive-thru flu clinic locations provided by Ledge Light Health District

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Ledge Light Health District officials announced Monday that it will host free drive-thru flu clinics for residents of the East Lyme, Lyme, Groton, Ledyard, New London, North Stonington, Old Lyme, Stonington, and Waterford areas.

During this season, flu shots will be provided for adults 19 years and older and flu mist will be available to healthy individuals 19 years and older who are not pregnant.

Here are the free clinic locations:

December 8, 10am-12 Noon, New London Senior Center, 120 Broad Street, New London

December 11, 2-4pm, City of Groton Municipal Building, 295 Meridian Street, Groton

December 12, 10am-12 Noon, Wheeler Library, 101 Main Street, North Stonington

December 13, 12-3pm, Claude Chester School, One Harry Day Drive, Groton

December 16, 10am-12 Noon, Stonington High School, 176 South Broad Street, Pawcatuck

December 19, 10am-12 Noon, St Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff Street, Norwich (Drive Thru or Walk Up)

According to officials, a flu consent form is required for each participant.

Click here to download the form or you get get one at the clinic.

LLHD says individuals that need the high dose vaccine should contact their pharmacy, medical provider, or the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Southeastern Connecticut.

All participants must wear a mask, stay in their vehicle, and practice social distancing. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death and can help save medical resources this winter. Roll your sleeve up and help protect our community by getting your flu vaccine at one of the following clinics: