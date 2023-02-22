Viral dentistry Tik Tok's cause more harm than good, expert says

Dr. Eric Salm says that not only are these methods demonstrated often ineffective, but they can also cause irreparable damage to teeth and gums.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — TikTok has seen its fair share of trends and challenges over the years. However, one trend that is particularly concerning is the rise of DIY dentistry videos. These videos show individuals attempting to straighten teeth, whiten enamel and even remove their own teeth using unconventional methods.

While these videos may seem entertaining or even informative, the truth is that they pose a significant risk to the oral health of those who attempt these procedures.

According to Dr. Eric Salm, a dentist at Shoflick, McCabe Select Dental in Rocky Hill, not only are these methods often ineffective, but they can also cause irreparable damage to teeth and gums.

One popular DIY trend on TikTok involves using rubber bands to straighten teeth. Users loop several rubber bands around their teeth attempting to close gaps or pull teeth into alignment. However, this method can lead to serious damage to the teeth and gums. The rubber bands can slip and become embedded in the gums, leading to infections and even tooth loss.

Another trend involves using baking soda or other abrasive materials to whiten teeth. While these substances may remove surface level stains, they can also damage tooth enamel and irritate the gyms, leading to sensitivity and decay.

Perhaps the most alarming trend involves individuals attempting to remove their own teeth. Videos depict people using pliers, dental floss, or even their own hands to extract teeth. This can lead to severe damage to the surrounding teeth and gums, as well as infections and potentially life-threatening complications.

Dr. Salm said that these DIY methods are not only ineffective, but they can also cause serious harm. Attempting to perform dentistry at home can lead to infections, tooth loss and even damage to the jaw and facial bones.

The American Dental Association (ADA) has issued a warning against DIY dentistry, urging individuals to seek professional care for any issues related to their oral health. They emphasize that only a licensed dentist has the training and expertise needed to properly diagnose and treat issues.

