Cause of 2-alarm fire at East Lyme business under investigation

The fire at Atlantic Building Supply broke out late Saturday morning.
EAST LYME, Conn. — Officials are trying to determine what caused a large and destructive fire in an East Lyme commercial building on Saturday. 

Officials say the fire started around 11:45 a.m. at Atlantic Building Supply on the Boston Post Road (Route 1), and a second alarm was called shortly after arrival as flames shot through the building's roof. Fire departments from Old Saybrook, New London, and other surrounding towns responded with mutual aid.

Boston Post Road was closed while firefighters fought the blaze. The building was heavily damaged. Part of the roof collapsed. 

The cause of fire is under investigation by local and state fire marshals. 