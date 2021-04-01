3 Kings Day event in Hartford canceled due to pandemic

The Three Kings Day event has been celebrated in Hartford for over 35 years

In a joint announcement, local leaders announced the cancelation for 2021 of a Hartford tradition.

"The Three Kings Day event has been celebrated in Hartford for over 35 years but unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish American Merchant’s Association, Inc., and Catholic charities, Institute for The Hispanic Families have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 event.

While it saddens us a great deal to not host the event, we want to carefully follow the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing and avoid large gatherings.