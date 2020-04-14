74-year-old ShopRite employee carjacked while reporting to work, Hamden police investigating

Officials say the victim reported a black male, wearing a “black skull cap”, mask and red shirt told him to get out of the car, while a second male got in.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden Police are investigating a carjacking Monday that led to a crash in New Haven.

According to a release, a 74-year-old ShopRite employee was ordered out of his vehicle in the store parking lot, moments after reporting to work at 6 a.m.

Officials say the victim reported a black male, wearing a “black skull cap”, mask and red shirt told him to get out of the car, while a second male got in.

They were last seen driving southbound on Dixwell Avenue, according to a release.

New Haven Police advised Hamden Police that the stolen vehicle had crashed in the area of Roydon Road and Goffe Terrace.

According to officials, the occupants ran away from the scene.