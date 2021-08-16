Acid spill closes roads in Meriden

DEEP says several homes nearby have been advised to shelter in place or evacuate.

MERIDEN, Conn. — An acid spill in Meriden has caused roads to be closed, along with some homes being evacuated.

DEEP's emergency response unit responded to the Tradebe Facility after receiving reports of an unknown acid spilling from a tractor-trailer into its outdoor containment area.

DEEP officials say one of the leaking drums contained a mix of hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid, and chromium. The floor of the trailer was badly damaged, along with several other drums being damaged.

Duffy Avenue and Gracey Avenue have been closed due to the spill. DEEP says several nearby homes have been advised to either shelter in place or evacuate. The streets will be shut down for the next several hours.

DEEP says the entire trailer and the damaged drums will have to be removed.

Environmental Services, Inc. (ESI) is also on scene and has been retained by Tradebe to handle remediation activities.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.