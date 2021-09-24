Greater Hartford AKAs to honor 9 local students at 7th annual Hartford Girls Rock! event

This year's honorees were selected by 9 community-based organizations in Connecticut for their academic achievements and community involvement.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A group of young girls from across the Greater Hartford area will be honored this weekend at an annual event that's gone virtual amid COVID-19.

The Foundation for Educational Opportunities, Inc. in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Omicron Omega Chapter will host their 7th annual Hartford Girls Rock! event on Sunday, September 26 at 2 p.m.

The organization said the event affords an opportunity for city and civic leaders, corporate representatives, family and friends to celebrate, support and honor the achievements of promising young girls.

This year, 9 honorees were selected by different community-based organizations in Connecticut for their academic achievements and community involvement.

The honorees are:

ReAnna Barclay – The Legacy Foundation of Hartford, Inc.

Gabrielle Blaise – Boys and Girls Club of Hartford

Chyanne Castle – Urban League of Greater Hartford

Kameron Collins – Greater Hartford Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc.

Linda Done – Hartford Youth Scholars

Princess Mason – Ebony Horsewomen, Inc.

Therese McClain – Wilson Gray YMCA

Taylar Mills – Queen Ann Nzinga Center, Inc.

Pai’vahn Rosemond – YWCA Hartford Region

Prior to the event, the honorees also participated in a Leadership Institute that was facilitated by members of the community and the sorority. The young ladies covered topics such as goal setting, career exploration and self-empowerment.

In addition to recognizing the young ladies' accomplishments, guests also look forward to hearing the keynote address.

Event organizers announced they will be joined by actress, comedian, author and success coach, Kim Coles at the 2021 Hartford Girls Rock! event.

“To say these past 20 months have been life-altering, would be an understatement," Co-Chair Tamara Gloster said. "Our honorees and the community need joy and encouragement and we knew this was the right time to hear from Kim Coles."

Coles is best known for her character "Synclaire" on Living Single and for regular appearances on In Living Color.

She will share her journey of healing through the use of storytelling, and inspiring others to learn, love, laugh and live their own powerful legacy.

The event will also feature DJ Will Gill. He was voted #1 Virtual Party DJ in the world by Google, and named the Corporate DJ for Virtual Events in 2020 by the Wall Street Journal.

"He brings excitement and energy and promises to engage everyone," Co-Chair Yvette Highsmith Francis said. "So come dressed to impress!”

Proceeds from this event will advance efforts to offer scholarships and increase community programming throughout the Greater Hartford area.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Omicron Omega Chapter says it is not too late to grab tickets to this year's virtual event.

---

---

