NH children reported missing have been safely located in Maine

New Hampshire State Police notified the public that they were found safe shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Two children reported missing out of Somersworth have been found safe at a hotel in South Portland, New Hampshire State Police announced shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Chance Wilson, 8, and Alaina Wilson, 11, were last seen Thursday night at about 7:30, when they were put to bed, according to a news release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety. The two children live with their grandmother, who has custody of them.

Both children were reported missing from their beds at about 9:40 p.m., and it appeared they were removed from the residence through a window, the release states. The girl's phone was reportedly left on her bed.

Police initially believed the children are in a vehicle with a Maine license plate that was reportedly taken by the children's biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

Somersworth police Chief Timothy McLin said in a news conference Friday that Nichols has been taken into custody.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-3131 or the crime line phoneline at 603-692-9191 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said at the news conference that more information will be released later Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

*** #NH AMBER ALERT *** Missing Child(ren) SOMERSWORTH, New Hampshire – At the request of the Somersworth Police... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Friday, June 17, 2022