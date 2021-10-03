Ambulance arson suspect Richard White appears in court

White, 37, is accused of starting fires at the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Hunter’s Ambulance facilities in Meriden and Old Saybrook.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The man accused of starting fires at the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department and the Hunter’s Ambulance facilities in Meriden and Old Saybrook last month faced a judge at Middletown Superior Court on Wednesday.

Richard White, 37, appeared in court a day after he was extradited back to Connecticut from Pennslyvania.

According to police, the Feb. 28 saga began at Hunter’s Ambulance in Meriden where White worked. Authorities said he got into an argument with another employee and was subsequently put on administrative leave.

By the time police arrived at the scene, White was gone.

A few hours later, police told FOX61 News that White firebombed the Hunter’s Ambulance in Meriden and Old Saybrook, and also set fire at the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department.

After a multi-state search, White was taken into custody at a traffic stop in Milton, Pennsylvania.

“He was only located by a process known as pinging his cell phone, where he was crossing into Pennsylvania,” the Connecticut State’s Attorney's Office said.

Sgt. Paul Makuc with the Connecticut State Police Fire & Explosion Unit said: “That suspect was broadcast throughout the entire state of Connecticut and the adjoining states including New York and Pennsylvania. Within hours of the suspects being developed and the fires occurring, Pennsylvania State Police took that suspect into custody at a traffic stop”.

White was extradited back to Connecticut on Tuesday night on the strength of a felony arrest warrant, charging White with Arson and Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

White is also the subject of an arrest warrant by the Meriden Police Department, and other warrants with other Connecticut law enforcement jurisdictions.

At his arraignment on Wednesday, his wife was in the courtroom. When walking out of the courthouse, FOX61 News attempted to speak with her, but she was very tight-lipped, only saying: “He’s a good man”.

White’s bond has been set at $150,000 and will appear in court again on April 16 for the arson and burglary charges. He will appear in court on Thursday for the charges pending against him from the Meriden Police Department.

