American School for the Deaf discovers former faculty members abused students

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The American School for the Deaf has disconnected from multiple former faculty and alumni who have been accused to have abused or sexually abused students starting as early as the 1960's and carrying on through the 80's.

The school learned of these allegationsin February 2019 and hired private legal counsel to investigate.

After interviewing 81 alumni, former faculty, staff, and other witnesses, the school "has taken action to ensure that the individuals are no longer connected to ASD, and are not allowed on campus, at Isola Bella or at any ASD event."

The school goes on to comment, "The results of this investigation reveal startling and appalling truths. As a school community, we offer a sincere and heartfelt apology to the survivors of the inexcusable actions identified in this report and for the fact that the School did not prevent or stop them. The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority."

In response to these findings, the School is going to implement a mandated reported training that is to be completed annually, reevaluated and strengthened their professional development training, and added security cameras, introduced a software that an report incidents anonymously.

