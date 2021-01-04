Rocky Hill PD introduces its newest patrol animal. Meet Bonnie the goat.

Bonnie came to the department from Hayes Farm 1868. The farm has been breeding goats, specifically Oberhasli, to expand goat patrols with police in the region.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Police Department has a new member to help catch the baaaaaahd guy.

Bonnie is the first of the Police Patrol Goats (PPG) in the state and comes to the department with a highly-trained skill set, the department said.

"Although goats are not known to be aggressive, when properly trained, they can utilize their keen scene of smell to locate evidence, track suspects and even utilize their horns to subdue criminals when necessary," Rocky Hill police said.

One of the benefits of goats, police said, is that they really will eat anything, making them more cost-effective than their K9 counterparts. However, there have been studies that looked into whether or not dogs will also eat anything you put in front of them–especially if they know they're not supposed to have it.

Bonnie came to the department from Hayes Farm 1868. The farm has been breeding goats, specifically Oberhasli, to expand goat patrols with police in the region.

Oberhasli goats, otherwise known as dairy goats, are said to be gentle in disposition. They're also more desired among goat packers due to the Oberhasli not being as afraid of water and other trail obstacles in relation to other breeds.

Given the brown coloring of most Oberhaslis, they have natural camouflage that would no doubt come in handy for expert police work.

Bonnie begins deployment immediately today, April 1st.

We wish Bonnie and the rest of the Rocky Hill Police Department the best of luck, and a happy April Fools' Day!

