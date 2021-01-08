As of August 1st, minimum wage in CT is $13/hour

Starting on January 1, 2024, the law requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index

HARTFORD, Conn. — Another minimum wage increase went into effect across Connecticut Sunday, bringing the rate up to $13 per hour.

The increase is the result of legislation Governor Lamont signed in 2019, scheduling several increases in the minimum wage over a five-year period from the then-rate of $10.10 to eventually $15 in 2023.

The increase schedule is as follows:

$11.00 on October 1, 2019;

$12.00 on September 1, 2020;

$13.00 on August 1, 2021;

$14.00 on July 1, 2022; and

$15.00 on June 1, 2023.

"I am absolutely in support of 15 bucks. I think that especially in this day and age and the way things are going, it's only going to make it better. A living wage is important," said Sarah Fernandez of Hartford.

However, not everyone is sold on the law-required increase.

"Some people deserve a raise. Some people don't," said former business owner from Lebanon Rob Slate. "I expect a dollar's pay for a dollar's work, always have, and if you deserve it, you get paid. But I think to mandate it all, it's unfortunate."

In Hartford, Red Carpet Barber Salon Owner Michael Mitchell said providing employees with a better quality of life is critical and a higher minimum wage helps meet that goal.

"I think we're in a time when you have to be business-savvy enough to rearrange your services, your product, your retail in order for your employees to make money. It's about the employees first," said Mitchell.

In Willimantic, Blondie's Diner and Blondie's Country Diner Owner Julie Zarlengo explained that implementing the minimum wage increase requires a balancing act with other important factors at play like customer prices and inflation.

"I do think that employees deserve a better minimum wage, and the impact of the increase is going to affect all businesses, especially small businesses, and I think that it will unfortunately have to trickle down as modestly as possible, and there will be some small prices increases but hopefully small business owners like myself can find other ways to cut costs, be diligent on wastefulness and payroll hours," said Zarlengo.

Starting on January 1, 2024, the law requires the minimum wage to become indexed to the employment cost index, which is calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor, and for the first time in Connecticut the rate will grow according to economic indicators.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.