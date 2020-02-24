At arraignment, Bolton man says he doesn't recognize court's authority

He's being held on $1 million bond

VERNON, Conn. — A Bolton man who was arrested Friday appear in Rockville Superior Court on Monday representing himself and saying he did not recognize the court's authority over him.

Michael Gramegna. 42, of Bolton, represented himself – with Bible in hand – and said he does not recognize the authority of the court. He said the state of Connecticut has made it impossible to turn over his weapons; and said everything he shows up at court, he’s arrested.

He is being held on $1 million bond.