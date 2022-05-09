Avery sworn in as top US prosecutor for Connecticut

Avery is the 54th U.S. Attorney for the district of Connecticut.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Vanessa Avery was sworn in Monday as the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, becoming the first Black woman to serve as the state's top federal prosecutor.

Avery, who worked previously in the office of the state attorney general, was nominated for the post by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate last month. She was sworn in by Judge Stefan Underhill in New Haven.

At the attorney general's office, Avery led investigations on issues including opioids, cybersecurity, and civil rights as chief of the Division of Enforcement and Public Protection. Avery grew up in New Haven and graduated from Yale University.

Avery replaces U.S. Attorney John Durham, who left office in February 2021 following Biden's election. Leonard Boyle had been filling in as acting U.S. attorney.

Avery is the 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

