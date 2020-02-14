Suspect in Berlin fatal hit and run back in October to appear in court

Officials said Emanuel Story, 31, of Berlin was charged with Evading Responsibility.

BERLIN, Conn — A man accused of fatally striking a New Britain woman back in October of last year will appear in court Friday.

Officials say 31-year-old Emanuel Story, of Berlin was charged with Evading Responsibility and released from police custody after posting a $100,000 court set bond.

He was scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on January 17, but the case was continued to February 14.

According to officials, 58-year-old Janine Wiktor, of New Britain, died from injuries she suffered on October 16 Police said Wiktor was hit and killed on New Britain Road by the Prentice Place Condominiums.

Police said the truck traveled through the parking lot of McDonalds restaurant at 185 New Britain Road.

Story was identified as a suspect after police released photos of a pickup truck the believed was involved.