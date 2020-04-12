Firefighters rescue cow rescued from pool in Bethlehem

First responders donned their cold water rescue gear and helped the animal swim to shallow waters

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — It's a little too cold to go for a swim!

The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a home after a cow fell into an in-ground swimming poll last night.

According to the department, the cow had escaped its pen and had fallen through the pool cover.

Firefighters donned their cold water rescue suits to enter the pool and cut the cow free from the cover and helped it to swim to shallow water. There, other fire personnel assisted with ropes and slings in helping the cow climb the steps out of the pool

The cow has since been returned to its owners and had no injuries.