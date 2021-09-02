Body cam footage released in Stratford officer-involved shooting

According to the Chief State's Attorney's office, "The preliminary briefing on scene detailed that officers with the Stratford Police Department were responding to a request by the Naugatuck Police Department for assistance serving an arrest warrant for Christopher Hagans for charges that included Home Invasion and Strangulation. Information was provided that Hagans was believed to be armed and dangerous and possibly in possession of a firearm. As police officers were conducting a surveillance check of Hagans’ residence, they saw him leave in a vehicle consistent with a vehicle he was known to operate. Police, in an unmarked vehicle, followed behind Hagans until his vehicle stopped for a traffic light at Main Street Putney. Officers reported attempting a motor vehicle stop at the traffic light to avoid a potential pursuit by having a marked police vehicle move in front of Hagans’ vehicle while the unmarked vehicle stayed behind. Both police vehicles activated red and blue flashing lights while police officers gave verbal commands for Hagans to show his hands. Hagans was reported to be non-compliant with police commands. While giving the directions, an officer verbally reported what appeared to be a firearm and alerted the other officers. At this time, the vehicle being operated by Hagans moves forward and collides with the marked police vehicle and officers discharged multiple rounds. Hagans’ vehicle then became stuck in the snow between road signs that were damaged when Hagans’ vehicle collided with them. At this time, it is reported that Hagans exits the vehicle and draws fire from officers on scene. A firearm was located on the ground next to Hagans and was secured by Officer John Cannata at the scene. Investigators are working to match ballistics evidence recovered from the scene to the firearms reportedly discharged during the incident."