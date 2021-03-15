Body found in Mansfield, Police say there's no criminal aspect

The body was found on Nipmunk trail

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — State police said they found a body Sunday afternoon on a trail, but there's no criminal aspect to the death.

Police said on Sunday, at 1:28 p.m., Troopers assigned to Troop C-Tolland were called to the area of Nipmuck Trail on Clover Mill Road in the town of Mansfield for the reports of an unresponsive party.

Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives were also dispatched to the scene. It should be noted that there is no criminal aspect to this investigation at this time.

The person has not been identified.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.