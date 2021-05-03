Body found in Willimanctic river

The body was found behind Riverside Drive.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A body was found Thursday afternoon by the Willimantic Police Department behind Riverside Drive.

Police say they have been searching the river for a missing person who fell into the river on December 26, 2020. It is unclear if the body found Thursday is the same person.

The body was retrieved by the Willimantic Fire Deparment with help from officers and was transported to the State Medical Examiner's office.