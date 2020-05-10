Body found on West Haven beach

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A body was found, Monday morning by someone walking on the beach.
Police said someone walking on Seabluff Beach spotted unresponsive man by a bench and called 911.
First responders arrived to the scene and found the unresponsive male, who is believed to be in his 50s. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner was called to the scene. They will determine cause of death and confirm identity.
Police said they do not believe it’s suspicious and there is no threat to public.