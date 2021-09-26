Body of kayaker recovered in North Stonington lake

Kayaker went out last night and didn't return

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a kayaker Sunday morning from Wyassup Lake.

Officials said the 45-year-old male kayaker went out on the water Saturday night around 10:30 pm and did not return. The kayak was found unmanned Sunday morning. DEEP Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), State Police Troop E, Taftville Fire, Old Mystic Fire, Pawcatuck Fire, North Stonington Fire and the Regional Dive Team all assisted with the search.

Divers recovered the body of the man underwater Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. Cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim's identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.

