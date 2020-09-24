Bridgeport PD: Man found shot in a car, pronounced dead at the scene

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso at the intersection of Fox Street and Canfield Avenue

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police are investigating what they say is a homicide this morning.

Around 8 a.m., they had received several 911 calls, reporting shots fired on Fox Street near Canfield Avenue. The area is one street over from the Clockwork Learning Center Black Rock childcare center on Bennett Street.

Police said when they got to the scene, they saw a one-car accident at the intersection. A 44-year-old man was found in the driver's seat of the car with an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. He has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224, or call 203-576-TIPS.