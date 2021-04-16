Bridgeport police asking the public's help in finding missing woman

Police say the woman was reported missing last year by her family and is believed to be with a man known as Toby Roberts.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are asking the public for help in their search for missing 53-year-old Monica Decker.

Police say the Decker and Roberts were last known to be in the area of Wilmington, VT as of May 2020 and could be driving a green Honda SUV.

Police say the Decker and Roberts were last known to be in the area of Wilmington, VT as of May 2020 and could be driving a green Honda SUV.

Within the last seven months, Bridgeport police discovered an ATM that was used and took a picture of a woman later identified as Decker through their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kenneth McKenna at 203-581.5245 or kenneth.mckenna @Brdigeport.com.

