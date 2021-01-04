Suspicious package briefly triggers lockdown at State Capitol

Capitol Police said they received information of several packaged left on Capitol grounds.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspicious package triggered a brief lockdown at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut Senate Democrats shared a message from the Connecticut State Capitol Police on Twitter saying that the grounds were closed because of a suspicious package.

"The building is on lockdown and nobody is to come into or exit the Capitol building.”

🚨 Message from CT State Capitol Police:



Due to a suspicious package on the Capitol Grounds, the grounds are currently closed. The building is on lockdown and nobody is to come into or exit the Capitol building. — CT Senate Democrats (@CTSenateDems) April 1, 2021

The lockdown ended a short time later.

In its own statement, CT State Capitol Police said they received information that several suspicious packaged were left on the Capitol grounds.

"The investigation is currently underway with assistance from the Connecticut State Police," the statement said. "Initial investigation showed that the package contained nothing of a safety concern for the public or Capitol grounds."

Additional information was not immediately available.

Earlier Thursday, a medkit triggered a lockdown at the Institute for Living on Retreat Avenue.

This is a developing story.

