Bristol to hold farmers market this Saturday

BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with a fun and fresh Farmer’s Market!

The Bristol Farmer’s Market will be held on Saturday, July 3rd from 10 am until 1 pm at Centre Square.

Guests can enjoy Dude’s Donuts and Heavenly Smoked BBQ Food Trucks as they shop for their Fourth of July picnic ingredients. There will also be many vendors, including:

Amazing Love Farm

Better Baking by Beth

Better Half Brewing

Café Real

Continuum Distilling

Eaton Farm

Firefly Hollow Brewing

Green Acres Farm

Gresczyk Farms

Nature View Farm

Oma’s Pride

Ridge Runner Soap Company

Tonn’s Marketplace

Twin Pines Farm

West’s Side Jerky

Parking and entrance to the Market is available from Hope Street. Parking will also be available in the new City parking lot and golf cart transportation to the entrance will be available.

For a map, a list of vendors and to stay up to date on weekly food trucks, guest nonprofits and City departments attending, and musical entertainment, visit: bristolallheart.com/farmersmarket

