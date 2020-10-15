C-130 makes emergency landing for second day at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Officials confirmed that a Connecticut Air National Guard C-130 transport plane has made an emergency landing at Bradley Airport Thursday afternoon.
It is the second day in a row that this incident has occurred.
According to the CT National Guard, the landing happened shortly after 12 p.m., while the plane was on a routine training flight.
There was reportedly smoke in the cockpit.
Five crew members were aboard and everyone is safe.
No injures were reported.
The C-130 is part of the CNG's 103rd Airlift Wing.