C-130 makes emergency landing for second day at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Officials confirmed that a Connecticut Air National Guard C-130 transport plane has made an emergency landing at Bradley Airport Thursday afternoon.

It is the second day in a row that this incident has occurred.

According to the CT National Guard, the landing happened shortly after 12 p.m., while the plane was on a routine training flight.

There was reportedly smoke in the cockpit.

Five crew members were aboard and everyone is safe.

No injures were reported.