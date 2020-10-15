x
C-130 makes emergency landing for second day at Bradley

According to officials, the landing happened shortly after 12 p.m., when the plane was on a routine training flight. There was reportedly smoke in the cockpit.
Credit: FOX61
File photo C-130H Connecticut Air National Guard

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Officials confirmed that a Connecticut Air National Guard C-130 transport plane has made an emergency landing at Bradley Airport Thursday afternoon.

It is the second day in a row that this incident has occurred.

RELATED: C-130 makes emergency landing at Bradley

According to the CT National Guard, the landing happened shortly after 12 p.m., while the plane was on a routine training flight.

There was reportedly smoke in the cockpit.

Five crew members were aboard and everyone is safe.

No injures were reported.

The C-130 is part of the CNG's 103rd Airlift Wing.