Officials are now looking for the driver responsible for the damage. A white Jeep Wrangler is the suspected vehicle involved.

CANTON, Conn. — Police are investigating after a driver significantly damaged a field at Canton High School.

According to a Facebook post by Canton PD, a vehicle did 'donuts' on the school's practice field around 9 p.m. Friday.

