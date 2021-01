One person injured as a result of the accident

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police and Fire Department are assisting in a car crash at 20 Kensington Ave. The initial call was received around 1 pm on Sunday.

Police Department told FOX61 that one injured had been taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of the injuries has not been released to the public.

Officials say traffic in that area is closed until they gather evidence for the cause of the accident.