Car crashes into East Haven building

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A car crashed into a building Monday, injuring an elderly woman.
Police say the crash happened on Hemingway Avenue and Short Beach Road. A 2016 Mercedes Benz appeared to have crossed over Hemingway from the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot and slammed into a building on Coe Avenue.
The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Police say the elderly woman driving the car was alert and conscious when she was taken to Yale-New Haven for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The East Haven Building Inspector was called to the scene due to the damage to the building and the car was removed.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact Officer John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com. No one else was injured in the crash.