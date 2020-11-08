x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Car crashes into East Haven building

Police say an older woman crashed her car into an unoccupied building near a local Dunkin' Donuts. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Credit: East Haven Police Department

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A car crashed into a building Monday, injuring an elderly woman. 

Police say the crash happened on Hemingway Avenue and Short Beach Road. A 2016 Mercedes Benz appeared to have crossed over Hemingway from the Dunkin' Donuts parking lot and slammed into a building on Coe Avenue. 

The building was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Police say the elderly woman driving the car was alert and conscious when she was taken to Yale-New Haven for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

The East Haven Building Inspector was called to the scene due to the damage to the building and the car was removed. 

Related Articles

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact Officer John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com. No one else was injured in the crash. 