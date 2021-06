Crash happened on Broad Street

MERIDEN, Conn. — Emergency crews were called out Saturday morning after a car hit a pole and brought down wires.

The crash happened on Broad Street and Gale Avenue. A car hit a pole according to police and brought down wires.

There was no information on injuries.

