CHRISTMAS MORNING FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST MATT SCOTT

CONNECTICUT, USA — Good morning and happy Christmas! It’s a wet and windy one out there, with serious rain pushing through the state, and big winds still gusting throughout the day. Numerous power outages are being reported, with tree branches and power lines down – so please ost abe careful outside.
The rain and wind slowly taper off today, with cold arctic air funneling in tonight. Overnight lows will be below freezing so treat surfaces later today when the rain ends. The forecast for the weekend calls for sunshine but with seasonal temps….no more 50s and 60s like today!
Have a wonderful holiday! Meteorologist Matt Scott (mattscott@fox61.com)
TODAY : Rain, wind ending – slowly. Early high : Low 60s
TONIGHT : Clearing , cold . Lows : Mid-upper 20s
SATURDAY : Colder sunshine. Highs : Mid 30s
SUNDAY : Mostly sunny. Highs : Upper 30s